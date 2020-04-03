Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently making headlines for commenting on Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry in their first music video Bhula Dunga. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for her strong opinions, has hit back to all the trolls and recently she has also filed a complaint against a person for giving things a nasty turn by sending an obscene audio clip to her.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed herself of sharing screens with Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Recently, in an interview, when asked whether she wants to work with Sidharth in a music video, she laughed and said that for this, she will have to discuss this with Sidharth over live chat. She further replied that she doesn’t mind working with Sidharth Shukla.

Talking about their Bigg Boss chemistry, both Devoleena and Sidharth were known for their flirty relationship. Initially, Devoleena was against Sidharth Shukla due to his behavior but gradually their noks-jhoks got converted to flirt and both of them started teasing each other. Soon after their chemistry was loved by the audience and was called SidLeena.

Now, not just Devoleena Bhattacharjee, someday back, Mahira Sharma also expressed herself saying that she also wants to work with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a music video. Overall, it will be interesting to see what is Sidharth Shukla’s reaction on these collaborations.

Further, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga received a lot of praise and also garnered views on YouTube.

Watch Bhula Dunga Here

