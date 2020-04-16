Puja Banerjee Kunal Verma wedding, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma marriage: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the whole nation is under lockdown. People had to call off their weddings as well. Similarly happened with the actress of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Puja Banerjee and her boyfriend Kunal Verma. They were dating each other for the last 11 years and were supposed to get married yesterday, but as the situations are not good their wedding was called off. However, the duo is officially married after a registered wedding.
Puja in a long post explained about her wedding yesterday to her fans. She wrote in her post that, she was supposed to get married today but because of the situations and lockdown she had to call off her wedding but as they registered their marriage before a month so they are officially married now. She also said that her family and Kunal’s family are really happy for them and they are together forever now. She even asked for the blessing from her fans to start her new life.
Puja also mentioned that the money which they were spending on their wedding, she will now donate the money to the needy, as she said this is not the right time to celebrate and they will celebrate once the world becomes a happy place again. In her first interview after marriage Puja said that looking at the condition she doesn’t feel like to celebrate for the next 6 months at least. On being asked that whether her parents are with her or not she said that her parents are in Kolkata as they went there for some pooja and couldn’t return but obviously they know about her wedding and are happy for her and Kunal. She also said that she is in Mumbai with Kunal and his family.
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Photos:
