Dhaakad first look teaser: Gun blazing and full of action scenes, Kangana Ranaut looks ready to fight in the high on power Dhaakad first look teaser! The movie will release on Diwali 2020, check the teaser here.

Dhaakad first look teaser: Kangana Ranaut is one actress who has rewritten the rules of the Industry and has taken up challenging roles in each film. Her upcoming film, Dhaakad, is a pathbreaking action entertainer, where for the first time ever, an actress will be headlining the film and will be engaged in heavy-duty combat.

Earlier, two teaser posters of the film were released, where Kangana was seen sporting her new ‘Dhaakad’ avatar, complete with machine guns and battle scars. The makers of the film have now dropped the first look teaser, which gives a glimpse into the fierce action vibe of the film. In the 45 second teaser, Kangana can be seen shooting point-blank, and her fearless body language and unapologetic daring approach are bound to create a lot of excitement.

Scheduled to release on Diwali 2020, Dhaakad will be mounted on a large scale, shot across multiple locations India and overseas and will feature many high-octane sequences. The film will be made on a lavish budget which will rival any mega entertainer made in Indian cinema.

See video:

Not only that, but the makers have also met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for training Kangana for Gun Fu; which is a mix of martial arts and gun sequence. Talking on the same Kangana said, The guns that were used for the teaser were real and were very heavy. It took all my strength to lift one. My director Razy had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines having a good laugh. Hopefully, he will have me to use dummy guns for the shoot of the film.

Speaking on why it was important to use real guns, Director Razy Ghai said, Being an army kid, I have a lot of knowledge about weapons. I thought it was necessary to use a real gun as you can easily make out (a fake one) on screen. The shooting of teaser was preceded by Kangana’s training on combat, and Ghai revealed how he was a part of it too, I am aware of how it functions, so along with a stunt coordinator, I helped Kangana understand what needs to be done. We plan to roll in February 2020 and Kangana has given us two months for preparation.

Dhaakad is being Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, written by Razy Ghai, Chintan Gandhi, and Rinish Ravindra and has a screenplay by Ritesh Shah. The film has been produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films, co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

