Dhaakad first look teaser social media reaction: Kangana Ranaut's new film Dhaakad first look teaser was released today. Makers of the film revealed Kangana's fierce look in the movie. The teaser has got positive reviews from fans and is slated to release this Diwali.

Dhaakad first look teaser social media reaction: After her latest release Judgementall Hai Kya, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set for her next movie titled Dhaakad. Kangana has come a long way from where she started and has continuously proved herself giving extraordinary performances.

Recently, a teaser from Kangana’s upcoming movie Dhaakad was released by makers of the film. The movie is an action thriller and is slated to release this Diwali. After watching the teaser, it is expected that the movie will be the biggest action entertainer of 2019. In the teaser, Kangana looks fierce and can be seen shooting point-blank. Her fearless body language and unapologetic daring approach has created a lot of excitement among fans.

Just after filmmakers unveiled the first teaser, Kangana’s fans took to Twitter and expressed their love for her. The teaser has received positive reviews so far and fans are loving the new avatar of the versatile actor. Dhaakad is being helmed by director Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, written by Chintan Gandhi, Razy Ghai, and Rinish Ravindra and has a screenplay by Ritesh Shah. The film has been produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films, co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Love her or hate her but u can't deny her… The reall #dhaakad Girl…. #KanganaRanaut ❤ — ժհααkαժ ααժíԵվα (@drstrange20000) August 9, 2019

Hatsoff to the efforts #KanganaRanaut puts in her every film.

She is sherni of bollywood

She is #dhaakad #DhaakadTeaser — ժհααkαժ ααժíԵվα (@drstrange20000) August 9, 2019

The year started with Kangana playing epitome of Bharat Mata Rani LaxmiBai the gracious mother, then she became vulnerable broken mind Bobby, here we present you Agent Agni ready to crush baddies bones between her fingers #Dhaakad 😎 https://t.co/HQX3n9DsqQ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 9, 2019

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkumar Rao. The dark comedy was directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, it collected decent business at the box office and got positive reviews from fans and film critics.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App