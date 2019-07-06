Dhaakad first poster: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has announced her next film Dhaakad. Touted as her biggest action film, Dhaakad is slated for a Diwali 2020 release. The makers of the film have unveiled the first poster of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad today.

Dhaakad first poster: The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is unstoppable at the box office. As she gears up for her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao and has several interesting projects in the pipeline, she has announced her next film. Touted as an action thriller, the film is titled Dhaakad and will hit the silver screens on Diwali 2020. The official Instagram account of Kangana Ranaut shared the first poster of the film on July 6 and it looks as fierce as Kangana is.

Holding two large machine guns, Kangana is seen standing on a flaming set. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad will be bankrolled under the banner of Asylum Films, Sohel Makai Productions and Qyuki Digital Media.

In a conversation with a news portal, Kangana revealed that her career is also the journey of cinema. Dhaakad is going to be one of a kind woman-centric action film that is being mounted on a big scale. She added that if the film works, women would never have to look back again. She also said that she has been friends with Raxy and Sohel for years and it is their dream project. Kangana concluded that she cannot wait to start working on the project.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Razneesh Ghai, also known as Razy, said that Dhaakad requires a powerful performance as the story has a strong emotional undercurrent. He has been witnessing Kangana’s progress as an actor and feels that she is the apt fit for the role. Furthermore, he said that with thrilling action sequences and a beautifully crafted story, Dhaakad has a female hero who is not just elegant but also deadly. Reports also say that a Hollywood action director will be directing the elaborate scenes and the film will be shot at locations like India, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia.

Along with Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Panga, Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi and Judgementall Hai Kya.

