Dhaakad poster: The second poster of the movie is out! In the poster, Kangana Ranaut is drenched in sweat and blood as she comes guns blazing and ready for battle. Check it out.

Dhaakad poster: Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress the audience, be it taking on the role of Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu or Simran, Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile actresses who can nail any role! And now besides having her kitty full of movies such as Panga and Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut is all set to start shooting for her film Dhaakad.

The makers have released the first poster of the film and oh boy! Kangana looks fierce as she comes guns blazing and ready to battle. Drowning in blood and sweat, Kangana looks ready to fight. The movie Dhaakad will mark as director Razy Ghai’s first female-led action movie. He said in an interview that there is a big void when it comes to female-led action movies so this is a genre he wanted to explore, and Kangana is the best bet.

The film is touted to be one of the biggest action masala entertainers of the year. The movie will be exclusively shot in Thailand, Budapest, Prague, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. The movie starring Kangana Ranaut in lead role- Dhaakad will be directed by Razneesh Ghai and will hit the silver screens on Diwali 2020.

Check out the poster here:

One schedule of the movie will also be shot in north India and the star will start working on this movie after completing working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga based on a kabaddi player.

