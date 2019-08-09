Dhaakad teaser review: After Judgemental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut is all set to impress her fans with her never-seen-before looks from her upcoming film Dhaakad. Some hours back, the teaser of the film revealed which has created a buzz. Watch the video here–

Dhaakad teaser review: After winning the hearts with different genre films like Manikarnika and Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut has again astonished her fans with her new avatar. Finally, the first look of Kangana Ranaut from highly anticipated film Dhaakad has been revealed and is creating a buzz on social media. Kangana Ranaut has always been very experimental in terms of choosing for her films and this time too, the actor has set the Internet on fire with her ferocious looks.

In the teaser, Kangana Ranaut looks fierce, dripping sweat and playing around with fire and bullets. The 45-second video starts with some dark scenes with fire and blood all around. After which, Kangana Ranaut appears with a machine gun and starts firing at the water surface. Reports reveal that the bullets and gun used in the teaser of the film are real and the lead actor actually had to suffer, to lift her gun, that actually took a lot of her strength.

Further, Dhaakad is a women-centric film which will hit the theatres on Diwali 2020. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and will be bankrolled by Asylum films and Sohail Maklai productions and will be co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Watch the teaser here–

Recently, the director of the film revealed that the team wanted to try something new, so they decided to come up with a female-oriented film where the lead actor will perform all the action scenes. The film will be shot in Prague, Thailand and Budapest and some sequences will be shot in North India.

Reportedly, the film will go on floors in February 2020 and before filming for the film, Kangana Ranaut will have to undergo 2 months of training for the preparation. Moreover, Kangana Ranaut will also feature in the biopic film of Tamil Nadu chief minister–late J Jayalalithaa. The film is titled as Thalaivi and will be shot in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

