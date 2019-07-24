Janhvi Kapoor to debut in web series: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to step to work in Zoya Akhtar's new upcoming project titled Ghost Stories. Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap again came together for this web series after Bombay Velvet and lust stories.

Janhvi Kapoor to debut in web series: Janhvi Kapoor is the new rising star of Bollywood, recently a piece of news came in that the actress will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s next upcoming project titled Ghost Stories. It’s a web series and the plot of the story is horror. However, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap again reunited after Bombay Velvet and lust stories.

According to a source, Zoya has prepared the script and soon the shooting will begin, Interestingly Zoya has locked Janhvi’s name as the leading lady in Ghost Stories. Zoya in a candid chat said It didn’t take much time convincing Janhvi and with this Janhvi’s will debut into the digital world as well, Janhvi already managed her dates and since its, a 30 minute short and within 10 days the shot will be wrapped up. Till now everyone loved the plot.

Apart from web series, Janhvi is all set to blow her fans mind with some big banners films like Rooha Afza, Takht, Dostana 2, Rannbhoomi. No doubt the beautiful lass is very much passionate about her career and definitely knows that the sky is the limit for her.

Recently on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter penned down a heartfelt note since their first debut film Dhadak, completed its 1 year, the duo wrote: We will cherish the memory whole life and never let go of, 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. Janhvi even praised Shashank and Ishaan for being with her in every step of this journey.

