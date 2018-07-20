Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's much-anticipated film Dhadak has finally been released today—July 20. The film, which is an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat, has received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film is expected to min Rs 10 crore on the opening day all thanks to the well-planned promotion strategy by the makers of the film.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Dhadak has finally been released today—July 20. The film, which is an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat, has received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film is expected to min Rs 10 crore on the opening day all thanks to the well-planned promotion strategy by the makers of the film. The Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to social media site Twitter and wrote that Dhadak is a winner and that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in the film is electrifying. Dhadak has been screened in over 2235 screens in India and 556 screens worldwide and therefore it is expected to have a grand opening on the first day of its release.

Dhadak box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates:

01:15pm – Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media site Twitter and wrote that director Shashank Khaitan has made a heartwarming film and said that he is extremely proud of Janhvi. Talking about Ishaan’s performance, Arjun said that his energy and simplicity was amazing.

It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story….he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 20, 2018

01:00 pm – Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter and gave 3.5 stars to the Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor starrer and said that the film has its own dramatic highs.

#OneWordReview…#Dhadak: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Comparisons with Marathi blockbuster #Sairat are inevitable… Viewed as a stand-alone film, #Dhadak has several dramatic highs, scintillating music and importantly, the young pair [Ishaan and Janhvi] is electrifying… pic.twitter.com/74IpxWxd9m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

