Dhadak box office collection day 2 LIVE updates: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Hindi remake of Sairat is finally in theatres. Shashank Khaitan directorial, Dhadak which is expected to mint around 20 crore in the first week, was released on July 20. Armaan Malik wishes the newbie couple for the much-anticipated movie.

The much-anticipated movie starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter was released world wide yesterday, July 20. Screened in over 2235 screens in India and 556 screens worldwide, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor give an electrifying performance in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Dhadak stars Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Govind Pandey, Ashutosh Rana and Kharaj Mukherjee.

08:10am: From 2 States star Arjun Kapoor to BFFs with Vogue host Neha Dhupia, Bollywood celebs are simply in love with the newbie couple Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak.

Watched #dhadak last night I walked out with so many emotions,to begin with #jhanavi n #Ishaan are absolutely brilliant..they did nt get a single beat wrong,they performed like pros,danced like lightening and looked youthful and gorgeous. I’m blown away.. @karanjohar only u can. — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 19, 2018

It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story….he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 20, 2018

07:55am: Singer Armaan Malik took to his official Twitter account to wish Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor for their debut film.

Wishing #Ishaan & #Janhvi all the very best with #Dhadak. I exactly know how it feels to make a debut at a young age & with such a dream project. Haven’t seen the movie yet but going by the trailer & songs I’m certain that the industry has got itself two new amazing actors ♥️ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 20, 2018

07:45am: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the movie review of Dhadak that was released yesterday, July 20.

#OneWordReview…#Dhadak: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Comparisons with Marathi blockbuster #Sairat are inevitable… Viewed as a stand-alone film, #Dhadak has several dramatic highs, scintillating music and importantly, the young pair [Ishaan and Janhvi] is electrifying… pic.twitter.com/74IpxWxd9m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

Ishaan is tremendous… Nails the part like a seasoned actor… Incredible talent… Janhvi springs a pleasant surprise and pitches in a confident performance… Watch out for the sequence when she confronts Ishaan in the second hour… #Dhadak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

Ajay-Atul’s soundtrack deserves brownie points… The locales of Rajasthan and Kolkata have been captured beautifully… #Dhadak dips in the post-interval portions, has a few rough edges too, but the shocking finale makes you forget the hiccups. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

Shashank Khaitan adapts #Sairat wonderfully well… Retains the essence, but gives #Dhadak a different texture… Romance is fresh, pure and energetic… Tense moments keep you on tenterhooks… Culmination leaves you shocked, stunned and speechless… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

#Dhadak out today … #Janhvi #Ishaan … now my Bachchas belong to the world … love u both … have had the best time making this film with the two of you… its a film I am really proud of and both of you have made your families proud… @karanjohar love you and thank you … pic.twitter.com/0KpAXq5Bbh — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) July 20, 2018

