The much-anticipated movie starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter was released world wide yesterday, July 20. Screened in over 2235 screens in India and 556 screens worldwide, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor give an electrifying performance in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Dhadak stars Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Govind Pandey, Ashutosh Rana and Kharaj Mukherjee.

Dhadak box office collection day 2 LIVE updates:

08:10am: From 2 States star Arjun Kapoor to BFFs with Vogue host Neha Dhupia, Bollywood celebs are simply in love with the newbie couple Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak. 

07:55am: Singer Armaan Malik took to his official Twitter account to wish Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor for their debut film. 

07:45am: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the movie review of Dhadak that was released yesterday, July 20. 

 

