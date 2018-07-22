Dhadak box office collection day 3: Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor starrer much-anticipated Dhadak earns 8.71 crore in just 1 day. Hindi remake of Sairat, Dhadak was released on July 20, 2018. Karan Johar's Dhadak also stars Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Govind Pandey, Ashutosh Rana and Kharaj Mukherjee.

And the much-anticipated movie of July starring legendary actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and daddy to be Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar made a heroic start on the first day. The electrifying performance of the newbie couple is already getting praised by Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Javed Akhtar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak stars Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Govind Pandey, Ashutosh Rana and Kharaj Mukherjee. The official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak was released on July 20, 2018. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Dhadak box office collection day 3 LIVE updates:

07:45am: Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak takes a Heroic start, beats Karan Johar’s Student of The Year’s first day collection. The movie which made a grand opening was released on July 20, this year.

#Dhadak opens very well in international markets… Total: approx $ 486k [₹ 3.34 cr]… Opening day biz in key markets…

North America: $ 122k

UAE-GCC: $ 228k

UK-Ireland: $ 47k

ANZ: $ 44k

Few markets yet to report… Final total, therefore, will be higher. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START… Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well… Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [₹ 8 cr]… Fri ₹ 8.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

#OneWordReview…#Dhadak: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Comparisons with Marathi blockbuster #Sairat are inevitable… Viewed as a stand-alone film, #Dhadak has several dramatic highs, scintillating music and importantly, the young pair [Ishaan and Janhvi] is electrifying… pic.twitter.com/74IpxWxd9m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

