And the much-anticipated movie of July starring legendary actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and daddy to be Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar made a heroic start on the first day. The electrifying performance of the newbie couple is already getting praised by Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Javed Akhtar.  Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak stars Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Govind Pandey, Ashutosh Rana and Kharaj Mukherjee. The official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak was released on July 20, 2018. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak was produced by  Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Dhadak box office collection day 3 LIVE updates:

07:45am: Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak takes a Heroic start, beats Karan Johar’s Student of The Year’s first day collection. The movie which made a grand opening was released on July 20, this year. 

