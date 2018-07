Dhadak box office collection day 4: The Hindi remake of Sairat starring Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor has earned 19.75 crore in 2 days. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak is expected to cross 50 crore in coming days.

07:00am: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the box office collection of Dhadak starring Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor. With significant growth, Dhadak has earned over 19.75 crore in 2 days.

#Dhadak springs a pleasant surprise Overseas… Films starring newcomers, generally, find limited takers… But #Dhadak is an exception… Total: approx $ 858k [₹ 5.90 cr]…

North America: $ 265k

UAE-GCC: $ 322k

UK-Ireland: $ 96k

ANZ: $ 100k

Pakistan: $ 47k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2018

#Dhadak witnesses SIGNIFICANT GROWTH on Day 2… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 26.75%… Sun biz expected to be higher than Sat… Eyes ₹ 30 cr+ weekend, which is EXCELLENT for a film starring newcomers… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr. Total: ₹ 19.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2018

#Dhadak opens very well in international markets… Total: approx $ 486k [₹ 3.34 cr]… Opening day biz in key markets…

North America: $ 122k

UAE-GCC: $ 228k

UK-Ireland: $ 47k

ANZ: $ 44k

Few markets yet to report… Final total, therefore, will be higher. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START… Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well… Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [₹ 8 cr]… Fri ₹ 8.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

