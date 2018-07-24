Dhadak box office collection day 5 LIVE updates: Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sairat remake packs an impressive total in its opening weekend. The official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak was released on July 20, this year. From Madhuri Dixit Nene to Bollywood celebs like Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have praised the movie.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak has a super opening at weekend worldwide. The Hindi remake of Sairat, Dhadak starring legendary actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar was released on July 20, this year. Praised by the Bollywood celebs and international fans, Dhadak was made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. Khattar and Kapoor’s Dhadak has witnessed a significant growth was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from Kapoor and Khattar, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Govind Pandey, Ashutosh Rana and Kharaj Mukherjee was seen in the movie.

Dhadak box office collection day 5 LIVE updates:

07:00am: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the super opening weekend box office collection of Dhadak starring newbie Bollywood couple Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor.

#Dhadak scores in the international arena too… Has a SUPER opening weekend… Total: approx $ 1.32 mn [₹ 9.09 cr]…

North America: $ 388k

UAE-GCC: $ 412k

UK-Ireland: $ 151k

ANZ: $ 141k

Pakistan: $ 70k

Some territories yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2018

And the BO numbers do the talking… #Dhadak packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its opening weekend… A consistent run on weekdays will help put up a STRONG Week 1 total… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr. Total: ₹ 33.67 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2018

Bollywood diva who made her debut with Dhadak was noted saying that she is happy to see her father (Boney Kapoor), Shashank Khaitan (director of Dhadak) and Karan Johar (producer of Dhadak) feeling so proud of her work and staying happy is all that what matters to her. The 21-year-old actor further added that her father is a more creatively inclined producer. He knows what actors are like when they’re behaving in a certain way, and how to handle the entire situation. He even knows how to take care of technicians. She concluded by saying that her father gets involved and knows how post-production is important as pre-production and shooting.

