Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut film Dhadak has taken the box office by storm. The film, which released on July 20, has earned Rs 48.01 crore on the sixth day of its release and the film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the first week itself. It happens rarely that a Bollywood film starring newcomers is able to mint so much money in one week only. Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of veteran actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak, which opened to a good amount of Rs 8.71 crore has been enjoying a successful run at the box office.

Dhadak is the official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and has been helmed by ace filmmaker Shashank Khaitan who has previously directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

#Dhadak is STEADY on Wed… Week 1 total is looking at ₹ 51.50 cr [+/-], which is HUGE for a film starring newcomers… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 48.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2018

Dhadak has been produced by Karan Johar and is the launch pad for Janhvi and Ishaan. The trailer of the film had created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs from the film like Zingaat and Pehli Baar became overnight chartbusters.

The team of Dhadak left no stone unturned to promote the film on all social media platforms. The film witnessed a massive opening given that it featured 2 newcomers and is still enjoying a gala run at the box office.

Dhadak was one of the most anticipated films of this year as it marked the Bollywood debut of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi. The film has received mixed reviews from critics as well as fans. However, Shashank Khaitan’s narration and Janhvi and Ishaan’s acting has been highly appreciated.

The coming week will be crucial for Dhadak and it will be interesting to see if the film will manage to reach the glorious Rs 100 crore mark.

