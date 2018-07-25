Dhadak box office collection day 6 LIVE updates: Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Hindi remake of Sairat has earned 39.19 crore in just 4 days. Praised by Bollywood celebs, the electrifying performance of Khattar and Kapoor was helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak broke the first-day box office collection of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Kumar, Ankit Bisht, Kharaj Mukherjee, Shalini Kapoor and Aishwarya Narkar was released on July 20, 2018. The Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The love saga was made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. Not just fans, Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt took to their official social media accounts to praise the movie that has so far earned 39.19 crore in 4 days of its release.

Dhadak box office collection day 6 LIVE updates:

08:30am: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection of the remake of Sairat. Dhadak has earned 39.19 crore in 4 days. With packs of solid number, Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak was released on July 20, this year.

The love story gets the love of the audience… #Dhadak passes the crucial Monday examination… Packs a SOLID number on Day 4… Eyes ₹ 53 cr [+/-] Week 1 total… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 39.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2018

08:00am: Versatile actor Divya Dutta simply loved the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Praising the charming work of Janhvi Kapoor and supremely talented Ishaan Khattar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor even appreciated the work of director Shashank Khaitan.

@karanjohar absolutely lovvved #dhadak!!! My heart went out to the supremely talented Ishaan and the charming jhanvi!!! @ShashankKhaitan qudos yet again!!! Absolutely endearing the film is! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 23, 2018

07:30am: Punjabi sensation Badshah took to his official Twitter account to share praise the power pack performance of Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar and legendary actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Calling the movie beautiful, DJ Waley Babu singer even praised Shashank Khaitan for such a winner movie.

Dhadak – @ShashankKhaitan such clarity of vision is an inspiration. A beautiful film. What performances by ishan and jhanvi. Its a WINNER. — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 24, 2018

07:15am: Ekta Kapoor, who is all set to entertain you with the upcoming iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes also took to her official Twitter account to praise the stars. Quoting the Hindi adaption of Marathi Blockbuster as Fantastic, Kapoor is amazed by the work of Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Saw #dhadak ! Fanatastic!!!doesnt look like An adaptation ! Doesn’t feel like the actors r newcomers ! Real raw riveting !@karanjohar my love a new space uv captured with this one — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 23, 2018

