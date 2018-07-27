Veteran actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak, which also marks the big Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office in just one week of its release. The film, which witnessed a great opening of Rs 8 crore on the opening day, earned Rs 3.55 crore on Thursday, making it a total of Rs 51.56 crore. It is great news for the makers of Dhadak as well as for the talented debutants Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor as a film starring new comers.

The film has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in a week of its release

The film has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in a week of its release and it will be interesting to see if Dhadak can maintain the same track at the box office in the coming week.

#Dhadak has a SOLID Week 1… Crosses ₹ 50 cr… Weekend 2 is crucial… Will the new releases [especially #MI6] affect its biz or will it stay strong?… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr, Thu 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 51.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018

With two other films which have released at the box office today—Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Nawabzaade, Dhadak will now face competition at the box office.

Dhadak has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has directed blockbuster films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and has been produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Dhadak is the official adaptation of Marathi film Sairat which was a blockbuster. The songs of Dhadak have become major chartbusters and even the trailer had created a lot of buzz on social media. Dhadak was released on July 20 and is still enjoying a successful run at the box office. Not only in the domestic market, but Dhadak is doing well at the overseas box office as well.

The team of Dhadak promoted the film in full spirits on all media platforms. However, it will be interesting to see if Dhadak will be able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

