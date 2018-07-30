Debutants Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's romantic drama Dhadak has surprised everyone with its collections at the box office. The film, which opened to Rs 8 crore and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just one week of its release has now collected Rs 63.39 crore and is soon expected to cross the Rs 70 crore mark. The film, which earned Rs 5.20 crore on Sunday, has now made a total collection of Rs 63.39 crore.

The film marks the big Bollywood debut of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter and that is why Dhadak is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

#Dhadak has a HEALTHY Weekend 2… Witnesses ample growth on Sat and Sun… In fact, Sun was double of Fri… Speeding towards ₹ 70 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 2.61 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 63.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

#Dhadak biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 51.56 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 11.83 cr

Total: ₹ 63.39 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

Dhadak is the official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat. Dhadak is based on honour killing and how two lovers from a different caste face the consequences of falling in love with each other.

The film has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has previously directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Both were under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Dhadak has been backed by Karan Johar and the film had hit the silver screen on July 20. Although there were two releases this week—Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Nawabzaade but Dhadak’s box office business remained unaffected by the release of these films.

Dhadak received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience and both Janhvi and Ishaan’s performance has been highly appreciated. However, although the film is expected to cross the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office, due to 2 big releases this week—Mulk and Fanney Khan, it will be difficult to say if Dhadak will be able to be steady at the domestic box office.

