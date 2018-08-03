Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak has been ruling the box office ever since its release. Dhadak, which is a Karan Johar film and the launch pad of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi, was released on July 20 and has now minted Rs 69.16 crore in the second week of its release. The romantic drama, which is based on honour killing, opened to Rs 8 crore at the domestic box office. Not only in India, Dhadak has been performing exceptionally well at the overseas box office as well.

The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak has been helmed by ace filmmaker Shashank Khaitaan who has previously directed two films for Dharma Productions—Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

#Dhadak maintained pretty well in Week 2… Biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 51.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 17.61 cr

Total: ₹ 69.16 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2018

Dhadak created a lot of buzz much before its release as it features Janhvi Kapoor who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi.

Even the songs of the films like Zingaat, Pehli Baar, among others have become big hits and have millions of views on video-sharing site YouTube. Dhadak is the official remake of Marathi film Sairat which was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year. Dhadak received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics but fans have loved the fresh pairing of Ishaan and Janhvi.

It revolves around a love story of a couple who belong to different caste and the problems which occur after that. Janhvi’s stunning avatar and mature acting skills garnered a lot of praises and fans even loved Ishaan’s energetic performance in the film.

Now that other films such as Fanney Khan, Kaarwaan and Mulk have released, Dhadak will face tough competition at the box office and it will be interesting to see if the film manages to cross the glorious Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

