Dhadak box office prediction: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak is all set to release tomorrow, July 20, 2018. According to early trade estimates, Dhadak will earn Rs 8-10 crore on opening day at the box office. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak is the remake of Marathi super-hit film Sairat.

After months of anticipation, the much-awaited film Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter is all set to hit the screens tomorrow on July 20, 2018. Helmed by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya fame director Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions along with Zee Studios, Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Nagraj Magjule’s super-hit film Sairat which starred Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in the lead roles.

As the film continues to make a buzz with the trailer and teaser of the film, the film is likely to receive a good start at the box office and earn Rs 8-10 crore at the box office. Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, while girls are raving about Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter’s charming looks and spectacular personality, boys are looking forward to watch Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor on-screen.

The curiosity to watch whether the film will be able to do justice to Sairat, the spectacular chemistry of next-gen stars Ishaan and Janhvi, positive word of mouth and the film’s mass appeal will definitely urge everyone to hit the screens. However, the reviews by the film critics and audience mandate at the box office will determine the fate of the film.

Dhadak will mark the debut of Legendary Bollywood actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the Indian Film Industry. Although Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan had made his film debut with Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds, the film had failed to leave an impact at the box office.

