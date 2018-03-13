After working with veteran actor Sridevi and choreographing her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in her Bollywood debut Dhadak, Farah Khan has opened up about the comparisons between mother-daughter duo. While appreciating Janhvi for her dancing skills, Farah added that comparing her to her mother is the most unfair thing as Sridevi was already a veteran and Dhadak is Janhvi's first film.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, is often compared to her mother and veteran actor Sridevi. After working with Sridevi and choreographing Janhvi in her debut film, Farah Khan has said that it is absolutely unfair to compare the mother-daughter duo, as every actor is different and bring something unique to the table. “Janhvi is absolutely lovely and she is a very good dancer. She picks up really fast and to compare her to her mother is the most unfair thing. I think because Sri by her age was already a veteran and this is Janhvi’s first film.

She further added, ”I love Sri. When I started my career, she really pushed me and I used to do all her shows. But everybody is (a different) individual.” Talking about her experience of recreating the super-hit Marathi track ‘Zingaat’ for Dhadak, Farah said, “What happened was when they asked me to do it (recreate the song) for the Hindi version, I was given two briefs. The director (Shashank Khaitan) wanted it like it was done in the earlier movie, very casual, very organic and Karan wanted it to be a big song.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji planning a surprise party for Alia Bhatt’s 25th birthday in Bulgaria ?

When Sridevi had been earlier asked to talk about Janhvi’s Bollywood debut and the constant comparisons her daughter has to face, she said, “We can’t run away from that. She has to face the pressure. When she has decided to enter Bollywood, she has to go through all this. She’s prepared for all that, and I am also preparing myself for it. Sometimes, it scares me. So many thoughts come and you feel why is she doing this? But then, if you feel that is her aim and happiness, as a mother, I will support her like my mom supported me. We weren’t from a film background but it happened and she stood by me, fought for me and made sure I am happy. That’s how I would also like to be with Janhvi.” Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi left for the heavenly abode in Dubai on February 24 due to accidental drowning. Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak will hit the screens on July 6th, 2018.

Also Read: MS Dhoni shares adorable video of family on Instagram

Also Read: Baaghi 2 new song Lo Safar: Tiger Shroff embraces his emotional side in this romantic track

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App