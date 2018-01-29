Farah Khan is all set to choreograph the Hindi version of Marathi film Sairat's action packed song Zingaat for Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak. While the original tune will remain the same, the lyrics will be altered to make the song a perfect Bollywood masala. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 20, 2017.

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan has made the entire Bollywood industry dance to her beats. Who does not remember the spectacular dance moves of iconic songs like Ghaghra from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Radha from Student of the Year and Sheila ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan and the list is literally endless. After taking a 2 year long gap from choreography, Farah Khan is all set to choreograph the newbies of Bollywood – Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s directoral Dhadak, which is the hindi remake of super hit Marathi film Sairat.

One of the USP’s of the original film Sairat was its high on action song Zingaat, which swept all the popularity charts and made the fans dance to its beats. No points for guessing, Dhadak’s filmmakers have decided to retain the song and add a Bollywood touch to the lyrics. A source close to DNA revealed, “Karan and Shashank were both on the same page. They love Zingaat and the song will be something to watch out for.” He added, “While the tune remains the same, the lyrics will be altered. The title — Zingaat — may change as they may come up with another catchy phrase. Karan made one call to her (Farah) and she immediately agreed.”

Farah Khan also shared the news with her fans on her official Instagram account as she posted a stunning picture with Ishaan and Jahnvi. She captioned, “Keeping it under wraps!! Doing JHINGAAT all night. With #gennext @ishaan95 @jahnvii_kapoor ♥” She also shared a photo with the film’s director Shashank Khaitan and said, “Night shoot!! #comingoutofretirement for @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @karanjohar” Dhadak is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 20, 2018.