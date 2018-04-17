Dhadak is an official remake of the hit-Marathi movie Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi remake is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, previously known for directing Badrinath ki Dulhania. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.

The much-anticipated film Dhadak starring debutants Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has finally been wrapped up. The makers of the film announced the final conclusion of the film with an adorable photo which features a smiling Ishaan, Janhvi, and director Shashank Khaitan. It is one of the most anticipated films of this year as it marks the Bollywood debut of veteran actress Sri Devi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Also, Janhvi and Ishaan’s chemistry is already being loved by the audience as the posters are being unveiled.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Filming concludes… It’s a wrap for #Dhadak… Stars Janhvi and Ishaan… An adaptation of Marathi blockbuster #Sairat… Directed by Shashank Khaitan… #धड़क.” Ever since Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer ‘Dhadak’. The two have been in the news even before they bagged the film for their alleged affair. So their fans have been curious to see them romance each other on the silver screen too.

Filming concludes… It's a wrap for #Dhadak… Stars Janhvi and Ishaan… An adaptation of Marathi blockbuster #Sairat… Directed by Shashank Khaitan… #धड़क pic.twitter.com/hTlKCQlQJY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2018

