As Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak gears to hit the screens on July 20, the diva opened up about her obsession with Om Shanti Om. Speaking about the same, Janhvi revealed that she used to force her younger sister Khushi to enact Shah Rukh Khan so that she can copy Deepika and do that typical hand wave.

Not just Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Om Shanti Om, Janhvi was equally mesmerised by Titanic. Just like Om Shanti Om, Janhvi would make Khushi enact Zack while she would enact Rose and sat the film’s lines to each other.

Coming from a filmy background, the diva spoke about her love for cinema and said that they are all dramatic and filmy even in real life. However, the most filmy person in her family is Boney Kapoor as he is most dramatic about anything and everything. She added that their life revolves around cinema and it’s all about movies.

Dhadak is the remake of Marathi superhit film Sairat starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Speaking about comparisons with Rinku Thosar, Janhvi Kapoor stated that everybody knows how honestly she has played that character on-screen. Calling her an unbelievably talented girl, she stated that she does not think that anyone can repeat that performance ever.

Addressing the comparisons, Janhvi stated that even if she tried, she would be a joke because no one can do what she has done and it would result in imitation. She concluded that as an actor, she wants to live, experience and not imitate. Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.

