After the leaked stills of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut film Dhadak went viral, Film producer Karan Johar along with filmmaker Shashant Khaitan decided to impose a no phone-policy on the sets. Reportedly, every crew member has been asked to submit their phones before entering the film sets. Not just that, the makers are also trying their best to cordon the area while shooting outdoor to prevent any further leaks.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. As the release date is coming closer, the makers of the film are adamant keeping the film’s look and feel under wraps to hold a surprise element in the film. Seemingly disturbed by the latest leaked stills and videos that have been circulating on social media, Karan Johar has reportedly imposed a no-phone policy on the film sets and has asked every crew member to submit their phones before entering the film sets.

“When the team found out about the leaked videos on Saturday night, it promptly reached out to Instagram Help Centre and managed to pull one of them down. But it was too late to block the other one, as it had been circulated widely by Janhvi and Ishaan’s fan clubs by then. The video was from the Jaipur schedule of Dhadak that took place a few months ago,” a source revealed Mid-Day. The report further suggested that the makers are also trying their best to cordon off the area while shooting to prevent any further leaks.

Also Read: Wait, What? Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s new luxury rented house costs a whooping Rs 15 lakhs a month?

“Since the film is a remake of Sairat, the plot is already known. So, it is crucial for Shashank to guard the film’s look to keep the mystery around the movie alive. Since many scenes are being shot outdoors, the producers are working on procuring permissions to cordon off the area where they are shooting. After all, the videos in question were leaked by the fans who had queued up on set,” added the source. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan expressed his concern on the issue and said, “It’s unfortunate that people leak footage. We can only do so much to protect our product, but with outdoor schedules, it is difficult for us. Everyone around has a camera phone. Kis kis ko roke? It would be nice if people were more supportive.” Dhadak is scheduled to hit the screens on July 6th, 2018.

Also Read: Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal; here are the top 7 songs of the ace singer

Also Read: Karan Johar ‘shattered’ on missing the opportunity to flaunt his new jacket at airport; Twitter reacts

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App