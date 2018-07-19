Dhadak movie release LIVE updates: Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak will hit the screens tomorrow. The film is the remake of Nagraj Manjule's super-hit Marathi film Sairat that starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in lead roles. Dhadak will mark the debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak is one of the most awaited films of the year. After creating a buzz with the trailer and songs of the film, Dhadak is all set to hit the screens on July 20, 2018. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak is the remake of Marathi super-hit film Sairat. Dhadak will mark the big Bollywood debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Although Ishaan Khatter made his debut with Majid Majidid’s film Beyond The Clouds but the film failed to leave an impact at the box office and in audience’s hearts, making the film an important release for both Janhvi and Ishaan. With the excitement to know whether the film has done justice to Sairat, experience the sizzling chemistry of Janhvi and Ishaan on-screen and positive word of mouth, Dhadak is expected to show great results at the box office.

If the film will give a tough competition to big releases like Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat, is yet to be seen.

Check out the LIVE updates of Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak movie release here:

11:30 am: Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to release on July 20, 2018.

