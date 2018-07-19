Dhadak movie review and audience reaction LIVE updates: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to entertain their fans with the upcoming love saga Dhadak. The movie which is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, July 20 is directed by Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to entertain their huge fan following tomorrow, July 20 with their upcoming movie Dhadak. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak stars Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Kharaj Mukherjee and Ashutosh Rana. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the movie revolves around the love birds who despite cast difference fell in love. Written by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Sairat.

A special screening was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebs. From Karan Johar to Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Boney Kapoor, Daddy to be Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by wifey Mira Rajput, Kunal Kemmu with Soha Ali Khan and Rajesh Khattar made their presence at the special screening of love saga Dhadak.

Legendary star Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor was noted saying that her mother always wanted her to be different from her so that people don’t compare them and their work. She advised me to be a good human being, be courteous to all, and be disciplined in life especially at work. While Ishaan Khatter was noted saying that he and his elder brother Shahid Kapoor has inherited everything from their mother Neelima Azeem.

12:00pm: From versatile actor, Anil Kapoor to Sanju star Dia Mirza, Bollywood stars and huge fan following of lead stars can’t stop gushing about the movie which will hit the theatres tomorrow, July 20.

Saw #Dhadak last night and all I have to say is #JanhviKapoor & @imIshaanKhatter both are already stars! Their innocence & love will steal your hearts for sure! Loved it!@DharmaMovies @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 15, 2018

All my love and good wishes to @ShashankKhaitan #Jahnvi and #Ishaan for #Dhadak! Win hearts! Welcome to the movies, your energy is electric 💫 So sorry I missed tonight’s screening. Can’t wait to watch when I return! @apoorvamehta18 @karanjohar 💖🤗 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 18, 2018

Last night was at the #dhadak screening @ShashankKhaitan ur story telling has so much theraaav. Superbly executed. #JhanviKapoor is outstanding in the film . Ishaan has done a good job as well.u dont wana miss this one guys have to watch it. DONT MISS IT. pic.twitter.com/DnPpbIurS0 — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) July 19, 2018

Sending loads of love and warm wishes to #JanhviKapoor #IshaanKhatter @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 for #Dhadak .. So sorry to miss the screening tonight but I cannot wait to go and see it in the theatre this weekend!! Looking like a smash!!!❤️❤️@DharmaMovies — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) July 18, 2018

Everything about it feels "blockbuster", @karanjohar. Reviews from the screening yesterday, are stellar! Ishaan and Jahnavi are definitely going to be huge stars, & #AjayAtul play a big role too. You & @ShashankKhaitan have done it again. #Dhadak https://t.co/YmXXAN0Xl1 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 19, 2018

@arjunk26 tonight #Dhadak screening… 😍

Only thing in our mind s will get to see u again tdy 🙌🏽🙌🏽💥💕💜@FatimaRizvi25 , Arjun must be thinking why he got such mad fans 😏😜😀 #sorrynotsorry — ❤️Jayshree❤️ (@JaySO_9) July 18, 2018

So excited for Ishaan & Janhvi Kapoor 💖💖 FDFS tickets booked 😎😎✌️✌️ #Dhadak — @iamSRK ka ZERO 💖 (@GauravSRKLover1) July 19, 2018

What a wonderful movie! #dhadak @ShashankKhaitan makes you gush, smile, cry and experience an emotion that you seldom feel…makes you numb too…It’s a beautiful journey! Congratulations🤗🤗 — Tahira (@tahira_k) July 18, 2018

