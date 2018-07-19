Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to entertain their huge fan following tomorrow, July 20 with their upcoming movie Dhadak. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak stars Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Kharaj Mukherjee and Ashutosh Rana. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the movie revolves around the love birds who despite cast difference fell in love. Written by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Sairat. 

A special screening was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebs. From Karan Johar to Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Boney Kapoor, Daddy to be Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by wifey Mira Rajput, Kunal Kemmu with Soha Ali Khan and Rajesh Khattar made their presence at the special screening of love saga Dhadak.

Legendary star Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor was noted saying that her mother always wanted her to be different from her so that people don’t compare them and their work. She advised me to be a good human being, be courteous to all, and be disciplined in life especially at work. While Ishaan Khatter was noted saying that he and his elder brother Shahid Kapoor has inherited everything from their mother Neelima Azeem. 

Dhadak movie review and audience reaction LIVE updates:

12:00pm: From versatile actor, Anil Kapoor to Sanju star Dia Mirza, Bollywood stars and huge fan following of lead stars can’t stop gushing about the movie which will hit the theatres tomorrow, July 20. 

 

 

