Dhadak movie review: Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has finally released. Apart from receiving mixed reviews from the audience, Dhadak has failed to impress to the film critics. The Hindi remake of Marathi super-hit film Sairat stars legendary Bollywood actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

After months of anticipation, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s much-anticipated film Dhadak has finally hit the screens. Helmed by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya fame director Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak is the remake of Nagraj Manjule’s super-hit Marathi film Sairat starring Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru, that had released in 2016. After receiving positive reviews from the Bollywood celebrities and mixed reviews by the audience, Film critics have also declared their verdict on Dhadak.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed the film on his official Twitter handle and gave the film 3.5 stars. In his review, Taran stated that comparisons with Sairat is inevitable but as a stand-alone film, Dhadak has emerged as a winner since the film has several dramatic highs, stellar music and the sizzling chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

#OneWordReview…#Dhadak: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Comparisons with Marathi blockbuster #Sairat are inevitable… Viewed as a stand-alone film, #Dhadak has several dramatic highs, scintillating music and importantly, the young pair [Ishaan and Janhvi] is electrifying… pic.twitter.com/74IpxWxd9m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV wrote that a muddled screenplay, bland storytelling, uneven performances by the lead actors have left the Karan Johar’s glossy production without a proper heartbeat. He further added that the film is so boring that it can bore even the most indulgent Bollywood watcher.

In his review for Hindustan Times, Rohit Vats stated that Dhadak has gloss and brightness but the film seems very urban at times, but that can also be because of the fact that Janhvi and Ishaan are probable misfits for a rural setting. Shubhra Gupta in her review for Indian Express noted that barring a few moments on-screen, Dhadak lacks the authencity and the requisite drama. She added that overall, the film does not work, neither as the official remake of Marathi superhit film Sairat nor as a Bollywood stand-alone film.

