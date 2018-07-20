Dhadak Movie Review: Dhadak is not a patch on Sairat but you can watch it for the fresh pairing of Ishaan khatter and Janhvi Kapoor and a Bollywood romance with a new twist. Sairat was narrated in a way that was emotionally touching and shook you with the honour killing diktat. In Dhadak, the caste system and social status take a backseat and it becomes about a star-crossed romance between a teenage couple.

Dhadak takes you to the beautiful locales of Udaipur in Rajasthan where we meet young college boy Madhukar. He’s a happy teen who works in his father’s restaurant while he’s not hanging out with his brother and friend. But the society here is not without its caste barriers and there is a clear division between those who live in palaces and those who don’t. But love doesn’t see such barriers or divisions. When lower caste boy Madhu falls for Parthavi (Janhvi), the daughter of rich politician and hotelier Ratan Singh (Ashutosh Rana), his father makes him promise to stay away from her. The heart doesn’t listen though does it? With Ratan Singh winning the local elections and Parthavi’s brother catching the lovebirds red-handed, Madhu and Parthavi’s lives are in danger. What happens to them? Do they manage to convince their families? Is there a happily ever after?

Dhadak is the remake of the hit Marathi film Sairat but it is a completely different interpretation by director Shashank Khaitan. While Sairat was rustic and realistic, Dhadak is more sophisticated and sleek with its pretty sets, designer clothes and all things in Rajasthan.

Sairat was narrated in a way that was emotionally touching and shook you with the honour killing diktat. In Dhadak, the caste system and social status take a backseat and it becomes about a star-crossed romance between a teenage couple. Sairat was hard-hitting and compared to that Dhadak is a breezy young love story that doesn’t really make you feel for the displaced couple. Dhadak’s climax has been changed from Sairat‘s by the director as well.

Ishaan Khatter is a talented actor and in this movie too he plays his part well excelling in the emotional scenes and playing the wide-eyed boy in love with ease. Janhvi Kapoor, however, falters considerably. She is good in the song-and-dance sequences but doesn’t deliver in the emotional scenes.

Dhadak is not a patch on Sairat but you can watch it for the fresh pairing of Ishaan and Janhvi and a Bollywood romance with a new twist.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More