Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is giving the big break to Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter unveiled the latest poster of the much-awaited film on Saturday. Karan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the new poster along with announcing that the film is just six months away from its release.

The news of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter coming making their debut in Karan Johar’s Dhadak took the internet by storm.Ever since Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer ‘Dhadak’. The two have been in the news even before they bagged the film for their alleged affair. So their fans have been curious to see them romance each other on the silver screen too. Producer Karan Johar on Saturday took to Twitter to share a new poster of the film with the caption, “#6monthstoDHADAK #dhadak releasing 20th JULY 2018! Directed by @ShashankKhaitan and PRESENTING #janhvi and #Ishaan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @apoorvamehta18,”

In the poster, Ishaan Khatter is embracing Jahnvi Kapoor and they are both standing at a beautiful location. The smile on both their faces will melt your heart. They both are dressed up in simple attire. While Jahnvi is wearing a light blue suit (Indian wear), Ishaan is wearing a simple, plain Kurta. With such adorable posters, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film to get released soon. It will be interesting to see this fresh pair on the silver screen for the first time.

Dhadak is an official remake of the hit-Marathi movie Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi remake is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, previously known for directing Badrinath ki Dulhania. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018. The premise of the film is based on how prevalent honour killings are in our country. The film was announced when the producer of the film, Karan Johar unveiled the poster of the movie on 15 November 2017.