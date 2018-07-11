Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film Dhadak is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Dhadak, which is produced by ace filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is slated to hit the silver screen on July 20 this year. Dhadak is the official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in lead roles.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film Dhadak is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The trailer of the song took social media by storm and everyone has been praising Ishaan’s energetic performance and Janhvi’s stunning looks. Also, their fresh pairing is what makes their chemistry even more lovable. The songs of the film—Zingaat, Dhadak Title Track and Pehli Baar are being loved by the audience. Zingaat, which is the Hindi version of popular Marathi song from Sairat, has become extremely popular among fans.

Another reason why everyone is looking forward to Dhadak is because the film marks the big Bollywood debut of late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter.

The romantic drama deals with the sensitive issue of honour killing and how two people who belong from different castes fall in love with each other and then have to face the consequences.

Although Dhadak was earlier slated to release in April, but the makers of the film postponed the release date due to post production delay and now the much-awaited film will release on July 20, 2018.

Dhadak has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, among others. The film will be co-produced by Zee Studios.

