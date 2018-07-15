Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Neelima Azmi among many others attended the special screening of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak on July 14. After the screening of the film, Sonam Kapoor was all praises for the film. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak is one of the most anticipated releases of this month. As the next-gen stars gear up for the theatrical release of the film, the makers of the film on Saturday, July 14, held a special screening for the close friends and family of the cast and crew. From Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Mahdeep Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Student of the year 2 actor Ananya Panday among many others were spotted at the event to extend their support for the star-cast.

Dressed in a yellow striped pink dress by Prabal Gurung styled with minimal makeup, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs along with her Ishaan Khatter, who was seen dressed in a blue shirt paired with Khakhi coloured pants.

For the special event, Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi was seen glammed up in a white off-shoulder crop top paired with chequered pants and brown bag. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor was spotted taking the fashion quotient up high in an oversized blue shirt paired with a denim skirt while Ananya Panday, who is currently shooting for Student of the year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, was spotted in a white crop top and silver pants styled with a denim jacket.

#khushikapoor #dhadak @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 14, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor decided to bring out her desi vibes for the special screening and was seen wearing a dark blue floral suit. After the screening of the film, The Ek Ladhki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga actor was all praises for Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank. Appreciating the actors on her official Twitter handle, Sonam stated that Janhvi has made a stunning debut with the film and added that Ishaan is magnificent in the film. The diva further thanked the filmmaker for brilliantly capturing their innocence, vulnerability and strength.

#sonamkapoor at #dhadak screening @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 14, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

What a stunning debut @janhvikapoor so so proud! Moved beyond words. @ishaankhattar you are magnificent. And this is all thanks to @ShashankKhaitan who has brilliantly captured their innocence, vulnerability and strength! Stunned!!!!!! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 14, 2018

Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.

#rheakapoor for #dhadak screening @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 14, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

NY State of mind #karanjohar @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 14, 2018 at 9:52am PDT

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 14, 2018 at 8:51am PDT

Big boss of @dharmamovies @apurvamehta A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 14, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More