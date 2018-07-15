Dhadak screening: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Dhadak which is set to hit screens on July 20, was specially screened for the makers' close friends and family yesterday. After the screening, Sonam Kapoor expressed that she was stunned to see all of it.

Dhadak, the film that stars debutante Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in the lead roles is all set to hit the silver screen on July 20. However, the makers of the film have arranged a special screening of the upcoming movie for its cast and crew. Bollywood celebrities, close friends and families attended the screening and Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan were seen among them attending the event.

Soon after the screening of the film got over actor Sonam Kapoor was all praises for Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor’s debut flick. The stunning actor took to her social media account to laud Jahnvi’s acting skills. She tweeted that Janhvi has made a stunning debut with the film and she is very proud of her and also praised Ishaan’s performance saying that it was magnificent.

Sonam Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming project Ek Ladhki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga alongside her father Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao expressed her gratitude towards Dhadak’s filmmaker Shashank Khaitan for brilliantly capturing the innocence, strength and vulnerability.

It is known to all that Jahnvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi recently and she must be feeling her absence very much during the sparkling start of her career but for Janhvi, the Kapoor family including Sanjay Kapoor along with his wife Mahdeep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor along with Khushi and Boney Kapoor apart from Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, were also present at the event to extend their support.

What a stunning debut @janhvikapoor so so proud! Moved beyond words. @ishaankhattar you are magnificent. And this is all thanks to @ShashankKhaitan who has brilliantly captured their innocence, vulnerability and strength! Stunned!!!!!! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 14, 2018

