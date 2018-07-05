Dhadak song Pehli Baar: The third track from the film was unveiled today and will definitely remind you of the time when you met your loved one for the first time. The song is based on the innocent feelings of a young boy who wants this girl he can never have.

After making us groove over the recreational version of Zingaat, makers of Dhadak have now come up with another romantic track from the film, Pehli Baar. The third track from the film was unveiled today and will definitely remind you of the time when you met your loved one for the first time. The song is based on the innocent feelings of a young boy who wants this girl he can never have. The song features Ishaan and Janhvi and captures the moment when they first meet and Ishaan gets attracted to her. Earlier the director of the movie, Shashank Khaitan had also revealed that there is no set choreography in the track, and the song has been taken from the Sairat and is a recreation of Yad Lagla.

Pehli Baar is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is a composition of Ajay-Atul. The song is entirely different from the title track, Zingaat, which was more like a dance number. The song is sung by Atul Gogavale, who had also sung the original version of the song. The song is entirely different from the title track, Dhadak, and will celebrate the feeling of love at first sight.

Check out the song Pehli Baar from Dhadak here:

Earlier during an interview, Khaitan has revealed that you can relate the songs of Dhadak to Sairat. Being a composition of Ajay-Atul, one can notice the synergy. Praising the composers, he said that they have a great sense of orchestra and every melody they create is different from other despite the fact that they belong to the same family.

Produced by Karana Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak will mark the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. The movie is scheduled to release on July 20 and is a remake of Marathi movie, Sairat.

