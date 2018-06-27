Fans are extremely disappointed after the release of the much-awaited track Zingaat from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film Dhadak has finally been unveiled. Fans are making hilarious memes on the song and we've got you the funniest ones.

The highly anticipated track Zingaat from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film Dhadak has finally been unveiled. The song, which is the Hindi version of the original Marathi film Sairat’s super-hit song Zairaat, did not match up to people’s expectations. The song, crooned by Ajay-Atul, failed to leave the same impact on the audience like Marathi song Zairaat did. The lyrics of the song have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the video has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Even with all the glamour and promotions, the song failed to impress the audience. Many are saying that the makers of Dhadak have spoiled the entire song by making a Hindi version of it.

Tweeple have been making hilarious memes on the song soon after it got released. Fans are claiming that the new version lacks the vibe of the original song.

However, both Janhvi and Ishaan are looking very good in the song. Janhvi is looking gorgeous in a pink and blue lehenga and is looking like her mother’s replica.

Ishaan, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a blue and purple kurta-pyjama. They both have danced well on the tunes of Zingaat but the song still could not create the same magic.

Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. It is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is slated to release on July 20 this year.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of Marathi film Sairat and is helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has previously directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

The original film featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Dhadak is co-produced by Apoorva Mehta. Here are some funny and hilarious memes made on the song Zingaat from the much-anticipated film Dhadak. Check them out:

Watched the new #Zingaat. Trust mainstream Bollywoodiya fuckers to ruin every piece of art. The whole beauty of the original #Zingaat was that it was NOT choreographed, if you notice there was NO synchronized dancing, everybody just gyrating to the beats, having fun. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 27, 2018

Let's watch the Original #Zingaat again and again aur Hindi wale ke views match bhi naa ho paye….#zingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/Or3yUS9YAF — Attraversiamo !! (@i_upasana) June 27, 2018

