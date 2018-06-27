Dhadak song Zingaat is finally out! The official remake of Marathi song Zingaat from the blockbuster Sairat (2016), the Hindi version of Zingaat is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar starrer-Zingaat will are twinning in the blue coloured ethnic outfit. Karan Johar directed movie will hit the theatres on July 20, this year.

The much-awaited song Zingaat starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar is finally out! Dhadak song titled Zingaat is the Hindi adaption of Marathi super hit song, Zingaat from the movie Sairat (2016) which is recreated by Ajay-Atul. The song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya with the same word Zingaat as he feels there is no equivalent adjective to it in the world. Ever since the trailer of the movie that has created a buzz in the industry was released on June 11, fans are excited to see love saga starring the brand new entries in the film. In the song, the diva is seen wearing a blue and red coloured lehenga choli while Ishaan is seen in a blue kurta and pyjama with an ethnic jacket.

Take a look at the energetic song of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar Zingaat from the movie Dhadak

Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan directed Dhadak will hit the floors on July 20, 2018. The movie is made under the Dharma Productions and Zee Studios banners. Before the Zingaat song was released, lead Janhvi took to her official Instagram account to share the video of them having fun on Zingaat song from their movie Dhadak. Take a look at the video.

