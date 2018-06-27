Tweeple is not impressed with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer song Zingaat from their upcoming release Dhadak. While the song has been lauded for its lyrics and the charm of the lead actors, most of the Twitter users feel that the song lacks the magic of Sairat's song Zingaat.

After days of anticipation, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s much-anticipated song Zingaat is finally out. Choreographed by Farah Khan and sung by musical duo Ajay-Atul, the lyrics of the peppy and upbeat song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Marking the Hindi adaptation of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat’s hit song Zairaat, the makers of the film have retained the rawness of the celebration song. While the chemistry between the two actors is appreciative, the lyrics of the song are the highlight of the Marathi adaptation.

As soon as the song was released, the audience took to his Twitter handle to share their views on the song. While there were some who showered praises on the lyrics of the song and showed praises on the next-gen stars, most of the tweeple were of the opinion that the recreated version of the song lacks the charm of the original.

In the song, Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a blue and pink lehenga styled with a bindi, earrings and bangles while Ishaan Khatter, who is seen in a blue and purple kurta, is stealing hearts with his spectacular dance moves and looks strikingly similar to his brother Shahid Kapoor.

Janhvi and Ishaan’s film Dhadak marks the adaptation of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi film Sairat starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Dhadak will mark the debut of ever-so-beautiful Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of legendary actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. While Ishaan made his entry into the Bollywood industry with Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds, the film failed to make an impact at the box office.

Helmed by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya director Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film will be released on June 20.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Dhadak’s song Zingaat:

#Zingaat from #Dhadak is an awesome recreation as far as Audio is concerned. But I feel Video & Dance could have been more energetic. #IshaanKhatter is alright but #JanhviKapoor has literally No Expressions. — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) June 27, 2018

#Zingaat is the one of main reason Sairat being such a monstrous hit. Karan Johar knows how to make film work. Chartbuster yet again — SADDY (@king_sadashiva) June 27, 2018

Me listening to Zingaat in Marathi vs me listening to Zingaat from Dhadak.#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/NBQ1uUuxbd — Mallika-E-Catty. (@CatWomaniya) June 27, 2018

New version of zingaat is good but no one can beat original version of zingaat its still in mind like I remember whole song but new one lacks bit in lyrics and also like old one makes you groove with madness I didn't feel new version had that madness #Zingaat #Dhadak — Bunny🐰❤ (@_brandedkamina_) June 27, 2018

#Zingaat instead of choreographing the dance they should have made it orignal like wise the way Rajasthani people dance in their wedding like that barat dance and some village festival dance to keep that orginal look out . the dance for this song shouldn't have been choreographed — प्रतिक (@pratikK17237398) June 27, 2018

*Reactions* Pic 1 – While listening to Marathi #Zingaat Pic 2 – While listening to Hindi Zingaat#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/3oNTerFWi5 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 27, 2018

Check out Dhadak’s song Zingaat here:

Have a look at the original version of Zingaat here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More