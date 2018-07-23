Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing football. Khatter has previously been clicked playing the game with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and Junior Bachchan, but today he was playing with captain cool.

The former Indian skipper Mahendra Sigh Dhoni loves playing football and his pictures enjoying the game have surfaced many a time, today, as usual, he was snapped playing the game with the boys, but the game was just a little more interesting than before, the reason being the presence of Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter.

Khatter has previously been clicked playing the game with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and Junior Bachchan, but today he was playing with captain cool.

Ishaan Khatter has been in news since the release of his movie Dhadak with the legendary actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The duo is getting praised by all celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty Arjun Kapoor and Javed Akhtar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak stars Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar, Govind Pandey, Ashutosh Rana and Kharaj Mukherjee.

Dhadak is the official Hindi remake of blockbuster Sairat, and was released on July 2018 made under the Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

It was released on July 20 and in the just 2 days of its release, the film has managed to mint 19.75 crores.

The film has also been given a negative review by critic Shubhra Gupta. “Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra and takes its young leads to a slummy outpost in Hyderabad. Parshu and Archi learn the hard way that you can run, but not hide, and lead us to one of the most wrenching climaxes in the movies. Dhadak gives us Udaipur and Kolkata and glossed-up grunge and provides Madhukar and his ‘oonchi-jaat’ love Parthavi some tough times via her snarly father (Rana), which they ride over so easily that the end is not earned enough,” Gupta was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Dhadak was released on 2791 screens out of which 2235 were in India and the rest overseas. So far the film has done well, given its box office collection, but the real test will being after Monday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More