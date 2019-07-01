Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter to star in Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar's romantic drama: Ishaan Khatter recently parted ways with Vishal Bhardwaj. The Dhadak star won't feature in a film based on Salman Rushdie's Booker Prize-winning novel Midnight's Children. However, he has a new movie on hand, Ishaan Khatter to now work with Ali Abbas Zaffar in a romantic drama.

While the actor will be next seen with brother Shahid Kapoor in a film, Ishaan recently parted ways with Vishal Bhardwaj who had roped him for this upcoming film based on Salman Rushdie’s Booker Prize-winning novel Midnight’s Children.

Well now moving on, Ishaan has finally given a nod to Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar’s maiden production. As per reports, the film will be a romantic saga and the Dhadak star Ishaan has been in talks with the director since a long time now. The movie will go on floors by the end of this year.

Furthermore, in the interview, it was revealed that Ali Abbas loves the script and believes it is the ideal subject to turn producer. Being a writer himself he has been involved in the writing process for a long time.

The female lead for the film hasn’t been confirmed yet. The makers are still searching for a young A-lister opposite Ishaan. The cast will be locked and official announcement for the same would be made in a fortnight.

The movie which will go on floors soon will be exclusively shot in Mumbai. Ali Abbas last film was Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and many more stars in lead roles. The movie was a hit at the box office and had earned more than Rs 200 crores.

