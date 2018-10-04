Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have developed a friendly bond from their first movie together, Dhadak and ever since, it has gotten stronger only. This stunning photo of them posing together is proof of it. Both of the actors are donning a denim attire and rocking it in this monochrome photo.

The on-screen chemistry of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter was quite loved and praised by the people after their debut movie Dhadak. The couple is still mesmerizing the audience with their sizzling shoots together. Recently, the lead actor of Dhadak, Ishaan Khattar took to his official Instagram account to post a photo with her close friend, Janhvi Kapoor. This monochrome of them together is already breaking the Internet. The warmth between the duo is unmissable in the photo and the rumours of their off-screen romance is adding up to the spice of it.

Janhvi and Ishaan are known to share a good and close bond which started because of their mutual love and interest in food and films. While their debut film Dhadak did wonders on silver-screen, the couple is rocking the friendship goals alongside too.

During a media interaction, Ishaan had spilt the beans on his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor calling it a ‘natural equation’. He also narrated a cute little story of their friendship and told a media person that the first time he met Janhvi, she had not watched La La Land. So, Ishaan took Janhvi to watch the movie and they bonded over their love for cinemas. He further added that both of them are film buffs and they have realised that they share a natural equation.

True or not but Ishaan seems quite flattened on Janhvi as he could not gushing over her and also said that Janhvi brings a smile to people’s face and she is a dedicated, sincere, curious and passionate actor. Late veteran actor Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi has got all her talented genes and successfully debuted with Dhadak, grabbing a lot of fame for her. Although this movie also gave Ishaan a big Bollywood break, he already had a little experience as he featured in the movie Beyond The Clouds, which was helmed by Iranian director Majid Majidi’s.

