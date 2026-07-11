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Home > Entertainment News > Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has opened to a solid start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 13.75 crore on Day 1. While the comedy outperformed several of the actor's recent releases, it fell short of Total Dhamaal's opening. Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle crossed Rs 122 crore, while Alpha continued to struggle.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office (Photo: X)
Dhamaal 4 Box Office (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 14:58 IST

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has kicked off its theatrical journey on a promising note. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the Indra Kumar directorial collected Rs 13.75 crore nett across India on its opening day.

Released in over 10,600 shows nationwide, the comedy entertainer recorded one of the stronger openings for an Ajay Devgn film in recent years. However, it could not surpass the franchise’s previous instalment, Total Dhamaal, which debuted with Rs 16.50 crore nett in 2019.

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The fourth film in the popular comedy franchise brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar. Staying true to the series, the story once again revolves around a chaotic treasure hunt packed with slapstick humour and misadventures.

Welcome To The Jungle loses momentum after Dhamaal 4 release

The arrival of Dhamaal 4 appears to have affected Welcome To The Jungle, which surrendered a significant number of screens.

The Akshay Kumar-led comedy collected Rs 1 crore nett on its third Friday, registering a sharp drop from the previous day. Despite the slowdown, the film has accumulated Rs 122.25 crore nett at the Indian box office and remains among the highest-grossing Hindi releases of the year.

Alpha continues to struggle in its second week

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has failed to gain momentum after its opening week.

The YRF Spy Universe film earned an estimated Rs 1.65 crore nett on its second Friday, taking its eight-day India nett total to Rs 49.10 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 58.51 crore, while the worldwide total has reached approximately Rs 82 crore.

With the weekend underway, all three films will now look to benefit from increased footfalls, although Dhamaal 4 currently appears to have the strongest momentum at the box office.

ALSO READ: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal
Tags: Ajay Devgn Dhamaal 4 openingDhamaal 4 box office collectionDhamaal 4 Day 1 collectionTotal Dhamaal box officeWelcome To The Jungle collection

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal

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