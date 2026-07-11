Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Crore, Outpaces Recent Releases But Misses Total Dhamaal

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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.