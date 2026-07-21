Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Passes Second Monday Test With Rs 125 Crore Milestone

Ajay Devgn’s comedy project Dhamaal 4 has finally faced a big bump in its smooth ride. After collecting a whooping ₹12.75 crore on Sunday, the film witnessed a major drop of over 74% and managed to collect only ₹3.25 crore net in India on its second Monday. Although Monday drop is more than expected for any film especially in its second week, a question arises that now that the movie has managed to cross the ₹125 crore domestic net mark, will it be able to keep on the momentum and reach more milestones or is this where things start going South?

How Much Did Dhamaal 4 Earn on Its Second Monday?

With 8,892 performances throughout the nation, Dhamaal 4 earned 11.58% Hindi occupancy on Day 11. The night performance earned the maximum footfall of 15.23%, making up for the less-attended morning shows with occupancy starting from 5.23%.

₹3.25 crore is added to the single day collection to take the total India gross to ₹152.20 crore, whereas India net total has risen to ₹127.75 crore.

Box Office Metrics Day 11 Collection Total Collection So Far India Net ₹3.25 Cr ₹127.75 Cr India Gross ₹3.87 Cr ₹152.20 Cr Overseas Gross ₹0.50 Cr ₹22.00 Cr Worldwide Gross ₹4.37 Cr ₹174.20 Cr

How Is Dhamaal 4 Performing at the Worldwide Box Office?

The international business generated ₹0.50 crore on Day 11, taking the total international collections to ₹22.00 crore. With domestic business of ₹152.20 crore, the cumulative worldwide business of Dhamaal 4 stands at an enormous ₹174.20 crore.

The Indra Kumar directorial film has gained greatly due to the attendance of families in tier-2 and tier-3 circuits. But, the number of screens reduced from a high of 11,481 in its first weekend to 8,892 as multiplexes shifted the best time slots to films like The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan.

Can Dhamaal 4 Hit the ₹150 Crore Domestic Club?

Following a stupendous opening weekend performance of ₹65 crore and an impressive Week 1 gross of ₹96 crore net, the comedy heist film has done exceptionally well despite receiving mostly negative reviews from critics.

Given that there are no large-scale domestic releases in competition at the multiplexes until the end of the month, Dhamaal 4 has set its sights on a lifetime gross of ₹135-140 crore net domestically. The star-studded cast, which includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan, continues to attract audiences back to the screens.

ALSO READ: Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth