Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Passes Second Monday Test With Rs 125 Crore Milestone

Ajay Devgn’s comedy project Dhamaal 4 has finally faced a big bump in its smooth ride. After collecting a whooping ₹12.75 crore on Sunday, the film witnessed a major drop of over 74% and managed to collect only ₹3.25 crore net in India on its second Monday. Although Monday drop is more than expected for any film especially in its second week, a question arises that now that the movie has managed to cross the ₹125 crore domestic net mark, will it be able to keep on the momentum and reach more milestones or is this where things start going South?
How Much Did Dhamaal 4 Earn on Its Second Monday?
With 8,892 performances throughout the nation, Dhamaal 4 earned 11.58% Hindi occupancy on Day 11. The night performance earned the maximum footfall of 15.23%, making up for the less-attended morning shows with occupancy starting from 5.23%.
₹3.25 crore is added to the single day collection to take the total India gross to ₹152.20 crore, whereas India net total has risen to ₹127.75 crore.
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Box Office Metrics
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Day 11 Collection
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Total Collection So Far
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India Net
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₹3.25 Cr
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₹127.75 Cr
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India Gross
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₹3.87 Cr
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₹152.20 Cr
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Overseas Gross
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₹0.50 Cr
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₹22.00 Cr
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Worldwide Gross
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₹4.37 Cr
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₹174.20 Cr
How Is Dhamaal 4 Performing at the Worldwide Box Office?
The international business generated ₹0.50 crore on Day 11, taking the total international collections to ₹22.00 crore. With domestic business of ₹152.20 crore, the cumulative worldwide business of Dhamaal 4 stands at an enormous ₹174.20 crore.
The Indra Kumar directorial film has gained greatly due to the attendance of families in tier-2 and tier-3 circuits. But, the number of screens reduced from a high of 11,481 in its first weekend to 8,892 as multiplexes shifted the best time slots to films like The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan.
Can Dhamaal 4 Hit the ₹150 Crore Domestic Club?
Following a stupendous opening weekend performance of ₹65 crore and an impressive Week 1 gross of ₹96 crore net, the comedy heist film has done exceptionally well despite receiving mostly negative reviews from critics.
Given that there are no large-scale domestic releases in competition at the multiplexes until the end of the month, Dhamaal 4 has set its sights on a lifetime gross of ₹135-140 crore net domestically. The star-studded cast, which includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan, continues to attract audiences back to the screens.
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Sunny Singh is a Journalist and Content Writer with a strong affinity for Bollywood and Hollywood insiders, music and more. Somewhat of a writer and poet himself, he thrives on giving life to words and deliver all you need to know about the entertainment sector.