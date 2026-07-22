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Home > Entertainment News > Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues to perform steadily at the box office. The comedy entertainer registered a healthy jump in collections on Day 12, taking its India net total past Rs 130 crore. With strong family footfalls and stable weekday numbers, the film is now closing in on the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Dhamaal 4 (Photo: X)
Dhamaal 4 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 12:27 IST

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is maintaining a solid hold at the box office even after entering its second week. The latest instalment of the popular comedy franchise witnessed a noticeable rise in collections on Tuesday, suggesting that the film continues to attract audiences despite new releases.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 12, registering a 23.1% jump from Monday’s Rs 3.25 crore. The film recorded business across more than 8,500 shows nationwide.

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With the latest figures, the comedy has taken its India net collection to an estimated Rs 131.75 crore, while its gross domestic earnings stand at approximately Rs 156.8 crore.

Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 200 Crore

The film has also continued to generate steady business overseas. It earned an estimated Rs 40 lakh on Tuesday, taking its international gross collection to Rs 22.3 crore.

As a result, Dhamaal 4 has now amassed an estimated Rs 179.1 crore worldwide, putting it within striking distance of the Rs 200 crore milestone. If the current trend continues over the coming weekend, trade analysts expect the film to comfortably cross the landmark.

Can the Dhamaal 4 Recover Its Reported Budget?

According to industry reports, Dhamaal 4 has been produced on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. With nearly Rs 180 crore already collected worldwide, the film is edging closer to recovering its production cost through theatrical revenues alone. Additional income from satellite, digital and music rights is expected to strengthen its overall profitability further.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest chapter in one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises, which began with the 2007 hit Dhamaal. The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead alongside an ensemble cast, continuing the series’ trademark mix of slapstick comedy, chaotic adventures and family-friendly humour.

Released on July 10, the film has benefited from positive word of mouth and strong appeal among family audiences, helping it sustain momentum beyond its opening weekend. With no major Hindi comedy competing directly in theatres at the moment, Dhamaal 4 appears well placed to continue its successful run at the box office in the coming days.

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore in India, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

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