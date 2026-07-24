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Home > Entertainment News > Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide

Ajay Devgn’s multi-starrer comedy Dhamaal 4 maintained a steady grip at the box office, wrapping up its second week with ₹185.39 crore gross worldwide despite facing competition from new releases

Dhamaal 4 Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Dhamaal 4 Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 12:12 IST

Ajay Devgn’s multi-starrer comedy Dhamaal 4 has been showing no signs to stop and keeps on attracting steady footfalls even on its second Thursday. Directed by  Indra Kumar, the comedy franchise bagged an impressive ₹2.15 crore net domestically on Day 14, taking its total Indian net collection to ₹136.65 crore, while the worldwide gross mounting to ₹185.39 crore.

How Much Did Dhamaal 4 Collect On Day 14?

The second Thursday witnessed a slight dip of 21.8% compared to the previous day. The film managed to amass  ₹2.15 crore collection across 11,846 screens despite the mid-week slowdown.

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  • India Net Collection: ₹136.65 crore

  • India Gross Collection: ₹162.54 crore

  • Overseas Gross Collection: ₹22.85 crore

  • Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹185.39 crore

  • Total Tracked Shows: 139,821

How Is The Overseas Box Office Responding?

International markets brought ₹0.25 crore during Day 14, which brought the total international collection of the movie to ₹22.85 crore. Though comedy franchises depend on strong domestic performance, Dhamaal 4 has been consistently performing in the traditional international territories such as UAE, UK, and North America.

Positive goodwill generated by the Dhamaal franchise in Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal (2019) has helped bring in families at the international level.

Will Dhamaal 4 Reach The ₹200 Crore Benchmark?

Climbing past the ₹200 crore international level is still an achievable feat considering that the movie is now entering its third weekend. It has been quite evident from the surging revenues during the weekends for Dhamaal 4, especially on the second Sunday where it earned a staggering ₹12.75 crore net.

Assuming that this same performance will be achieved this coming weekend, then this movie would definitely breach the ₹150 crore net in India and ₹200 crore internationally before its third week ends.

What Is Driving The Box Office Run?

The star cast of the ensemble, including Ajay Devgan along with Arshad Warsi, Riteesh Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan, has remained the main attraction for the single-screen audience. The familiar treasure hunt chaos and comedy have made the movie an easy and breezy affair in terms of theatre entertainment.

Now all that is left to find out is how much can film milk out from its third weekend and will it be enough to cross Rs 200 crore mark? As things stand, it should not be that tough but let’s see what happens over next few days.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide
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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide

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