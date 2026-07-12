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Home > Entertainment News > Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 registers an explosive Day 2 at the box office, raking in ₹22.50 Cr net on Saturday. Directed by Indra Kumar, the adventure comedy has scored a massive ₹53.80 Cr worldwide gross in just 48 hours. Discover details about the pirate-themed treasure hunt storyline and full ensemble cast details.

Dhamaal 4 Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Dhamaal 4 Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 07:44 IST

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Here comes the madness all over again, and the families have once again flooded the cinemas. Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgan, saw an unprecedented growth in its business on its second day, making it undoubtedly the biggest movie at the ticket windows right now.

With an exceptionally high degree of nostalgia and family connection, the Indra Kumar film had pulled off a great performance at the theatre occupancy level on Saturday.

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What is the Dhamaal 4 Day 2 box office collection?

On the Saturday showings, the multi-starrer comedy managed to collect an astronomical net collection of ₹22.50 Cr from 10,954 showings across the country. This after having recorded a decent first-day net collection of ₹14.00 Cr, making for a healthy total net collection of ₹36.50 Cr in India over the weekend.

The theatre occupancy rate has increased from 24.0% on Friday to 35.0% on Saturday.

How much has the film earned worldwide so far?

The international arena has been following the domestic energy sector’s footsteps all along. Dhamaal 4 made an additional earning of ₹5.00 Cr internationally, thus taking its international collection figure to ₹10.00 Cr.

When added to the mammoth gross collected in India of ₹43.80 Cr, the gross collection figure stands at a comfortable ₹53.80 Cr within 48 hours. The mass zones of Mumbai and Delhi NCR are keeping the momentum up for the film.

Is Dhamaal 4 outperforming its competition?

It is worth noting that the performance of the film is remarkable despite being in an incredibly crowded box office market. It comfortably beats the earnings from the second day in other major films like Welcome To Jungle.

The industry expects Sunday’s numbers to follow a similar pattern of a steep growth curve. This kind of performance will ensure that the movie enjoys a profitable theatrical run for multiple weeks.

Dhamaal 4 Story

As in any of the franchise’s productions, the plot takes place against the backdrop of a crazy and adventurous race for the legendary fortune among an eclectic team of greedy misfits. This time, the coveted treasure is called the “Treasure of Life” – an ancient deposit created by the legendary pirate Shaitan Singh.

This exciting chase begins when Guddu (played by Ajay Devgn) together with his devoted accomplice Johnny (Sanjay Mishra) find out that there is a person named Prithvi, who knows where this treasure is located. But everything gets even crazier when a ridiculous pirate from the present day, Adhoora (played by Ravi Kishan), burns down the map and leaves a running Prithvi as the only person aware of the location of the treasure.

When Guddu starts the pursuit of his enemy, he is also compelled to take his girlfriend’s children along with him. In this pursuit, he meets the other members of the greedy gang, which includes Lallan and his wife Paaro, and also the stupid brothers named Adi and Manav. As soon as everyone becomes aware of the huge amount of money, all the loyalties break apart. The chase turns into an adventurous comedy journey involving oceans, caves, and tropical islands.

Dhamaal 4 Cast

Director Indra Kumar seamlessly blends the franchise’s iconic mainstays with fresh faces to drive the ensemble dynamic:

  • Ajay Devgn as Guddu Rastogi

  • Riteish Deshmukh as Deshbandhu “Lallan” Roy

  • Arshad Warsi as Adi

  • Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav

  • Sanjay Mishra as Johnny

  • Ravi Kishan as Adhoora (the bumbling pirate)

  • Esha Gupta as Aaliya

  • Sanjeeda Sheikh as Rosy

  • Anjali Anand as Paaro

  • Upendra Limaye as Prithvi

With a superb second-day jump and strong word of mouth among family audiences, Dhamaal 4 has set itself up for a huge opening weekend and could continue its winning streak in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours
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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours

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