Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 50 Crore In India, Eyes Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has made a solid start at the box office, emerging as one of the strongest-performing Hindi releases of the month. The comedy entertainer witnessed impressive growth over its opening weekend, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India within just three days of release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 28.5 crore nett on its first Sunday, taking its three-day India nett total to Rs 65 crore. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 78 crore, putting the film on track for a strong first-week run.

Day-wise box office collection

The Indra Kumar directorial opened with Rs 14 crore on Friday before witnessing a sharp jump on Saturday with Rs 22.5 crore. Sunday turned out to be the film’s biggest day so far, with collections climbing to Rs 28.5 crore, reflecting positive audience reception and strong family footfall during the weekend. Dhamaal 4 India box office (nett):

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 14 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 22.5 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 28.5 crore

Total: Rs 65 crore

Worldwide collection inches closer to Rs 100 crore

The comedy franchise is also attracting audiences overseas. The film reportedly collected Rs 4 crore gross internationally on Sunday, taking its overseas total to Rs 14 crore. Combined with its domestic earnings, Dhamaal 4 has now amassed Rs 92 crore gross worldwide after its opening weekend. If the film maintains its momentum through the weekdays, it is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club globally within the next few days.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest chapter in the popular comedy franchise that began with Dhamaal (2007), followed by Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

The film brings back franchise favourites Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, while also featuring Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles. Staying true to the franchise’s signature style, the latest instalment revolves around another chaotic treasure hunt packed with slapstick humour, misunderstandings and over-the-top adventures.

With a strong opening weekend behind it, Dhamaal 4 has positioned itself as one of the biggest Bollywood successes of the season, and the coming weekdays will determine whether it can sustain its momentum at the box office.