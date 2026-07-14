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Home > Entertainment News > Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

The comedy riot Dhamaal 4 has officially entered the coveted ₹100 Crore Club worldwide on its first Monday. According to tracking data from Sacnilk, the multi-starrer comedy headlined by Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi minted a steady ₹8.75 crore net in India on Day 4 across 10,598 shows. This takes the domestic net collection to ₹73.75 crore, while a solid performance in overseas markets pushed the global cumulative gross to an impressive ₹102.83 crore in just four days.

Dhamaal 4, Image Credits- IMDb
Dhamaal 4, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 13:13 IST

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Finally, the kingpins of comedy have achieved a stupendous success at the ticket counters. Dhamaal 4, the Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi film, has managed to break through a very much desired box office milestone during its first Monday test run. The multi-starrer film, despite the typical post-weekend slump that big budget movies usually suffer from, entered the extremely rarefied ₹100 Crore Club worldwide on its fourth day.

People obviously are turning up in large numbers for their entertainment and making the movie highly lucrative. This is the box office analysis of Dhamaal 4, as per the trade tracker Sacnilk.

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What are the Day 4 domestic box office numbers for Dhamaal 4?

The film Dhamaal 4 had entered the fourth day at the box office when the much-feared first Monday test was conducted to check how long-lived a film really is. It was able to retain good hold and earned a domestic net of ₹8.75 Cr through a mammoth 10,598 shows in India.

Such an impressive Monday turnout has helped the film’s domestic net earnings reach ₹73.75 Cr. After adding local taxes and theatre fees to the equation, the total domestic collection of the film in India has reached the impressive figure of ₹88.33 Cr.

How is Dhamaal 4 performing overseas and worldwide?

International box office figures keep on adding a huge amount of money to their account as well. On the fourth day, Dhamaal 4 managed to earn an extra ₹1.50 Cr in the international market from some important countries like the UAE, UK, and North America.

The total international gross stands at a handsome figure of ₹14.50 Cr. In addition to all of this, Dhamaal 4 has managed to earn a total of ₹102.83 Cr in only four days after its release.

What does this mean for the Dhamaal franchise?

With a net of ₹73.75 Cr after four days, Dhamaal 4 is beating early expectations and performing ahead of the first-week trends of its 2019 counterpart, Total Dhamaal. The impact of being a part of the franchise is working wonders as people from families turn up for fun and escape at the cinemas.

According to the trade pundits, if the fall rate remains below 15% daily in weekdays, then the film would easily end its life run as a blockbuster film. Under the directorship of Indra Kumar, the film thrives on nostalgia and ensemble casting, proving that Indian audiences love mass entertainers with energy.

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

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