Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 115.44 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Gross

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: The insanity has definitely translated into enormous theater footsteps. Dhamaal 4, the long-awaited fourth edition of the most iconic comedy franchise of Bollywood, has definitely started setting fire to the world-wide box office. Directed by the experienced director, Indra Kumar, and backed by an amazing cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, the movie has been enjoying an amazing run throughout the week.

On its fifth day at the cinemas, the comedy caper experienced a very unique pattern. Reaping huge benefits through the Tuesday ticket discount scheme, the movie not only managed to sustain itself but also gained 8.6% over its Monday collections. By bringing back crowds to the movies, Dhamaal 4 has taken its total worldwide collection past the ₹115 crore mark and is rapidly approaching another crucial ₹100 crore domestic target.

How Much Did Dhamaal 4 Collect on Day 5?

On Day 5 (Tuesday), Dhamaal 4 collected a fabulous net amount of ₹9.50 crore from 11,077 shows in India. Thus, the total net collection in India stands at ₹83.25 crore, and the total gross collection in India is at ₹99.44 crore, barely scratching the surface of the century mark.

Dhamaal 4 was also making waves internationally and had managed to do well through overseas box offices. On Tuesday, Dhamaal 4 was able to earn another ₹1.50 crore at the overseas box office, which helped the overseas gross collection reach a safe figure of ₹16.00 crore. Adding up both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4 stood at a whopping ₹115.44 crore in just five days of release.

Why is Dhamaal 4 Performing Better Than Expected on Weekdays?

The key turnaround factor that helped this movie’s first week has been its strength during weekdays. Most films tend to fall off irreparably after Sunday showings; but Dhamaal 4 utilized the popular models of theatre incentives in its favour. Offering discounted ticket rates on Tuesdays from major multiplexes allowed this slapstick comedy to reach out to many families as something fun to catch.

Moreover, the branding effect is huge. With almost two decades of tradition behind them, since their 2007 cult hit, fans have been thronging the theatres already expecting what they are going to get – a crazy high-stake treasure hunt. The combination of Ajay Devgn’s serious delivery combined with the craziness of the comedic timing of Warsi, Deshmukh, and Mishra have kept the buzz alive, regardless of critical opinion from film experts.

What Are the Lifetime Forecasts and Upcoming Box Office Challenges?

Dhamaal 4 having earned a domestic net collection of ₹83.25 crores so far can be expected to have an extremely lucrative opening week, easily making a domestic net collection worth much more than ₹100 crores during its lifetime. Having managed to beat the records of its predecessors Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal during the opening weekend, Dhamaal 4 stands out as a great commercial success for the makers.

But the production unit does not have much time left, as the film will have just two days left after which Christopher Nolan’s big budget Hollywood sci-fi film The Odyssey, due to release worldwide on July 17, 2026, will hit the theatres. As The Odyssey will take away a large screen share from the IMAX, premium and metro multiplex theatres, Dhamaal 4 will have to depend on single screen and regional circuit screenings for the second week.



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