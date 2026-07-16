LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues its dominant run at the box office, collecting ₹6.75 crore net on Day 6. The Indra Kumar directorial has crossed ₹124 crore worldwide and is rapidly approaching the coveted ₹100 crore net mark in India.

Dhamaal 4 (Photo: X)
Dhamaal 4 (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 11:37 IST

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: While Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 comedy ride keeps proving its strong box office staying power in the first week, the film has already comfortably crossed the important ₹100 crore mark in terms of domestic gross collection. Now, the movie is looking forward to achieving another significant milestone as it is getting closer to the important ₹100 crore net collection mark in India. 

In spite of the usual slowdown that comes after weekend screenings, the film has been able to retain strong theatre support at large screens.

You Might Be Interested In

How Much Did Dhamaal 4 Collect Domestically?

On Day 6 of its release, Dhamaal 4 earned a consistent net amount of ₹6.75 crore from the large number of 11,137 shows all around the country. This midweek collection puts the Indian net total at a robust ₹90.00 crore. Adding to the total with the help of regional levies, the domestic gross collection stands at ₹107.41 crore.

What Is The Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Dhamaal 4?

However, the overseas theatrical performance is also adding much-needed muscle to the financial performance of the film. On Day 6, the comedy adventure raked in an extra ₹1.25 crore from the international circuit. This helps to boost the international gross to ₹17.25 crore. Taking both the earnings into consideration, the worldwide gross collection for Dhamaal 4 stands at a huge ₹124.66 crore in just six days of release.

What Is The Core Plot Of The Film?

Truly keeping to the franchise’s DNA, Dhamaal 4 revolves around one constant and crazed treasure hunt. The insanity begins when the crazy bunch get hold of a mysterious treasure map. Like all good situational comedy movies, the treasure map has an immense-sized ‘W’ written in it. But because of the continuous flipping of the map, the gang starts to wonder whether they are searching for a ‘W’ or an ‘M’.

This spelling mistake sets the whole cast of the movie running through some insane territories to find treasure. Along with the usual comedic chase, a new story element is introduced in the franchise where there is a white-collar crime investigation taking place in addition to the main chase. The new character of IRS Officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, joins the mayhem in this movie.

Will The Weekday Momentum Sustain?

Despite the criticism that has been thrown at the project about its elongated runtime and extensive use of clichés from the genre, the theatrical pull of the project in the mass market categories of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets is highly conducive. The project easily outclasses several recently released comedy films at the exact same stage in the box office race.

According to the trade analysts, the coming few days are extremely important for Dhamaal 4. The movie has an ideal timeframe to capitalize on multiplex and single screens ahead of several upcoming domestic projects. If Dhamaal 4 can sustain a daily average of ₹5.50 crores to ₹6.00 crores in the mass market circuit, then the movie stands a good chance of becoming a member of the elite ₹100 Crore India Nett club.

ALSO READ: Who Are the Top 10 Most Followed Bollywood Celebrities on Instagram in 2026? — Here’s The List

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net
Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories

Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Delete An Instagram Story Supporting Sonam Wangchuk? Here’s The Truth

Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Jain Grover Defends Her ‘Poor Shouldn’t Have More Children’ Remark After Backlash; Says, ‘Haven’t Asked…’

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

Asim Riaz Shuts Down Lock Upp Wildcard Rumours With Cryptic Post: ‘Bigg Boss Was My…’

LATEST NEWS

Government Raises Windfall Tax on Diesel, ATF Exports as Crude Oil Climbs; Will Refinery Stocks Face Pressure?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi’s Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions Over Falklands Islands Banner

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Injured Shubman Gill Today? Check India vs England Predicted Playing XIs

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss

iPhone 18 May Focus More on AI Than Camera: Here’s Why That Matters

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: What Delhi HC Said on Daily Health Monitoring of Social Activist

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Jumps To Rs 92 On Final Day; Check Subscription, Price Band And Listing Outlook

Who Was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? Activist and Freedom Fighter After Whom Rampur’s Jauhar University is Named

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

My Politics Isn’t for Power, but for Progress of People of Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

QUICK LINKS