Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: While Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 comedy ride keeps proving its strong box office staying power in the first week, the film has already comfortably crossed the important ₹100 crore mark in terms of domestic gross collection. Now, the movie is looking forward to achieving another significant milestone as it is getting closer to the important ₹100 crore net collection mark in India.

In spite of the usual slowdown that comes after weekend screenings, the film has been able to retain strong theatre support at large screens.

How Much Did Dhamaal 4 Collect Domestically?

On Day 6 of its release, Dhamaal 4 earned a consistent net amount of ₹6.75 crore from the large number of 11,137 shows all around the country. This midweek collection puts the Indian net total at a robust ₹90.00 crore. Adding to the total with the help of regional levies, the domestic gross collection stands at ₹107.41 crore.

What Is The Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Dhamaal 4?

However, the overseas theatrical performance is also adding much-needed muscle to the financial performance of the film. On Day 6, the comedy adventure raked in an extra ₹1.25 crore from the international circuit. This helps to boost the international gross to ₹17.25 crore. Taking both the earnings into consideration, the worldwide gross collection for Dhamaal 4 stands at a huge ₹124.66 crore in just six days of release.

What Is The Core Plot Of The Film?

Truly keeping to the franchise’s DNA, Dhamaal 4 revolves around one constant and crazed treasure hunt. The insanity begins when the crazy bunch get hold of a mysterious treasure map. Like all good situational comedy movies, the treasure map has an immense-sized ‘W’ written in it. But because of the continuous flipping of the map, the gang starts to wonder whether they are searching for a ‘W’ or an ‘M’.

This spelling mistake sets the whole cast of the movie running through some insane territories to find treasure. Along with the usual comedic chase, a new story element is introduced in the franchise where there is a white-collar crime investigation taking place in addition to the main chase. The new character of IRS Officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, joins the mayhem in this movie.

Will The Weekday Momentum Sustain?

Despite the criticism that has been thrown at the project about its elongated runtime and extensive use of clichés from the genre, the theatrical pull of the project in the mass market categories of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets is highly conducive. The project easily outclasses several recently released comedy films at the exact same stage in the box office race.

According to the trade analysts, the coming few days are extremely important for Dhamaal 4. The movie has an ideal timeframe to capitalize on multiplex and single screens ahead of several upcoming domestic projects. If Dhamaal 4 can sustain a daily average of ₹5.50 crores to ₹6.00 crores in the mass market circuit, then the movie stands a good chance of becoming a member of the elite ₹100 Crore India Nett club.

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