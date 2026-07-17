Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Another Dip, Crosses Rs 132 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: The first week of release is finally over for the newest comedy release of this season, Dhamaal 4. The multi-starrer directed by Indra Kumar has successfully finished its first week with an encouraging performance, crossing over a big milestone worldwide.

Though there has been some dip in performance on weekdays, the comedy sequel has done quite well, getting very close to making a major entrance in India.

What Is The Day 7 Box Office Collection Breakdown?

On day seven (Thursday), Dhamaal 4 recorded a net collection of ₹6.00 crore at the domestic box office in 11,006 screenings. This marks a normal decline of 11.1% from the previous day’s domestic collection of ₹6.75 crore, indicating a regular hold pattern on a normal working day.

The occupancy of the Hindi version was steady at an acceptable 12.95% on Thursday. The morning shows started with an occupancy rate of just 6.38%, gradually picking pace during the night hours to reach a peak of 16.15%.

Where Do The Worldwide Lifetime Totals Stand Now?

After precisely one week in the windows of the box office counters, the figures of the total box office earnings are quite profitable for the ensemble comedy series:

India Net Total: ₹96.00 crore

India Gross Total: ₹114.49 crore

Overseas Gross Total: ₹18.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Total: ₹132.74 crore

Being well within the domestic net collection figures of ₹96.00 crore, Dhamaal 4 is only ₹4 crore away from achieving the prestigious figure of ₹100 crore in India. This landmark is likely to be achieved at the very beginning of the second Friday morning shows.

What Is The Plot Of Dhamaal 4?

Truly keeping to the franchise’s DNA, Dhamaal 4 revolves around one constant and crazed treasure hunt. The insanity begins when the crazy bunch get hold of a mysterious treasure map. Like all good situational comedy movies, the treasure map has an immense-sized ‘W’ written in it. But because of the continuous flipping of the map, the gang starts to wonder whether they are searching for a ‘W’ or an ‘M’.

This spelling mistake sets the whole cast of the movie running through some insane territories to find treasure. Along with the usual comedic chase, a new story element is introduced in the franchise where there is a white-collar crime investigation taking place in addition to the main chase. The new character of IRS Officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, joins the mayhem in this movie.

While the movie had tough competition from multi-starrers as well as a huge mixed review criticism for its usage of too much CGI and repeated slapstick formula, clearly the brand value of the series has done all the hard work for the franchise in Tier 2 & Tier 3 mass circuitry. However, the real litmus test is yet to start since the extensive booking of the screens for the mega Hollywood production The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan is imminent for Week 2.

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