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Home > Entertainment News > Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India

The laughter riot continues as director Indra Kumar’s multi-starrer franchise Dhamaal 4 achieves a major cinematic milestone on Day 8. Fronted by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, the comedy caper successfully entered the coveted ₹100 crore domestic net club on its second Friday. Despite facing massive box office competition from Hollywood heavyweights, the film maintained steady footfalls, pushing its worldwide gross collections close to the ₹140 crore milestone.

Dhamaal 4 Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Dhamaal 4 Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 15:34 IST

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: The power of Bollywood’s action comedies at the box office is undeniable. The fourth instalment of the action-comedy Dhamaal by Indra Kumar has completed eight days at the silver screen and has managed to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club despite the initial criticism. Riding on nostalgia and constant support from the family audience, the film has managed to achieve something which looked like a distant dream in the start.

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Collection Breakdown: Day 8

According to the most recent official trade reports, the film demonstrated remarkable resilience in terms of its domination on the mass entertainment screens even amidst week-day adjustments.

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At the end of Day 8, Dhamaal 4 managed to collect gross collections of ₹139.78 Cr globally. From the revenue breakup, it can be seen that the film is showing a very strong home bias: India Gross collections reached ₹121.03 Cr with a considerable Overseas Gross of ₹18.75 Cr. This means that the film has managed to accumulate a splendid ₹101.50 Cr net collections in India since its release through 85,080 shows globally.

The Mass Market Analysis: Heavy Multiplex and Tier-2 Resilience

An analysis of the territorial statistics reveals the following localized advantages for Dhamaal 4:

  • Domestic Core – The movie has done extremely well at the domestic mass circuits level. The distribution segments of Mumbai and Delhi-UP have occupied the largest share. The occupancy of the second Friday indicated that even small-screen circuits in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities were showing good evening shows.

  • International Region – Though comedies traditionally get less of a ceiling in non-diaspora international markets compared to action-thrillers, the foreign gross of ₹18.75 Cr indicates functional sustainability in international regions like North America and UAE.

Facing The Christopher Nolan Box Office Clash

While entering the elite ₹100-crore net club marks a major win for producers Devgn Films and T-Series, the road ahead presents a fascinating box office dynamic. The second weekend for Dhamaal 4 coincides directly with the worldwide release of director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic giant, The Odyssey.

Industry tracking experts indicate that while The Odyssey will aggressively absorb major premium large-format allocations—including IMAX and high-end urban multiplex screens—Dhamaal 4 remains protected in standard 2D formats. Because the two cinematic pieces target radically distinct audience psychographics, the trade expects the Indian comedy to comfortably clear its final lifetime profit targets over the coming weeks

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India
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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India

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